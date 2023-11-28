Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a key player in the M42 network, has achieved a pioneering milestone in healthcare by securing Provisional Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).
This accolade recognises the hospital as a distinguished provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME), empowering it to grant credits for medical education programmes globally, including the American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit.
Expressing gratitude, Dr. Jorge Guzman, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised the groundbreaking achievement’s testament to their commitment to excellence in medical education and healthcare delivery.
With this milestone accreditation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has set its sight on attracting a global audience of medical education facilitators, organisers, and decision-makers, as we continue to set new benchmarks and raise the bar, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of medical innovation and expertise.
We will continue to focus on upskilling of local and global talent to strengthen UAE's positioning as a medical education hub," he said.
The ACCME accreditation underscores CME providers’ commitment to maintaining fair, balanced, evidence-based, and commercially unbiased medical education.
Educating those who serve
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, by earning this designation, strengthens its mission to ‘educate those who serve’ and reinforces its role in advancing medical knowledge with the highest standards of integrity.
Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, expressed honour in being recognised as a leading ACCME-accredited organization in the UAE. The hospital’s Education Department designs robust, competency-based education programsme, contributing to the UAE’s sustainable healthcare sector.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s achievement as the first organisation to receive Provisional Accreditation from ACCME complements the local UAE accreditation bodies’ existing CME accreditation system.
It does not aim to replace it but adds to the institution’s credibility and commitment to upholding international standards in medical education.