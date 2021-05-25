Dubai: Visiting Chinese nationals above 16 years old, who hold a short-term UAE tourist visa, can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Chinese Embassy.
Called ‘Spring Sprout Action’, the vaccine program was launched following a meeting in the UAE in March between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination centre.
The Chinese Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News on Tuesday that the first batch of Chinese tourists will be vaccinated on Thursday, May 27, from 7.50am. Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang will be present at the venue at Al Safa Primary Health Centre in Jumeirah.
Sinopharm vaccine
In a statement on its website, MoFAIC announced: “Under the programme ‘Spring Sprout Action’ and administered by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Chinese nationals over the age of 16 who hold a short-term visa without UAE residency will be provided in Dubai with two doses of the Sinopharm vaccination, which received approval by the World Health Organisation in May 2021 for emergency use.”
MoFAIC added: “China and the UAE have cooperated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing expertise, resources, and technology. A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42). The UAE Government has already included all citizens and residents in the national vaccination campaign.
How to avail
Chinese tourists in the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for more details of the vaccination programme.