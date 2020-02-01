People wearing masks at the Gold Souq in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: China is capable and sure of winning the war against coronavirus, a senior Chinese diplomat in the UAE said on Saturday.

Lin Yaduo, chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said in a statement issued to Emirates News Agency, WAM: “Although the situation is still serious, we need to be aware that its fatality rate is lower than MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome], SARS [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome] or even influenza. With the positive impacts of China’s measures rolling in, many experts predict a turning point may come soon.”

The stringent steps, including the city lockdown and urban grid management, are starting to pay off, he added.

“Medical teams from across China have come to help Hubei [the affected province], donations and supplies are arriving in batches, new hospitals near completion after only 10 days’ construction ... so far 243 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including an 80-year-old senior citizen. These are all inspiring news,” Yaduo said.

The Chinese Embassy attaches great importance to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the UAE, the diplomat added.

The embassy is keeping close contact with authorities of the UAE and following up closely on those infected. The four members of a family are in a stable condition and under medical observation. “We are confident that under the UAE’s strong and able medical treatment and care, they will have a speedy recovery and be discharged at an early date.”

Grateful to the UAE

The embassy has requested Chinese visitors and residents to cooperate with all precautionary measures requested by the UAE, such as thermal screening and quarantine.

“We will continue to work closely with UAE authorities; we all are together in this issue and we will fight until the end together,” Yaduo said.

Quoting a Chinese saying, he said, “Rough roads test a horse’s stamina; high winds reveal a tree’s strength; adversities try a friend’s character.”

Yaduo said: “At these most arduous moments for China, we are glad to see the UAE leaders and people standing with us in solidarity, in particular His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who expressed on Twitter his confidence in China and readiness to provide all support to China.

“The Chinese Government and people are deeply grateful for the UAE’s support and generosity. Etihad Airways and Emirates are continuing to operate all direct flights to China, which register their strong confidence in China. The Chinese people will not forget that.”

He also quoted Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, as saying: “This is the time for facts, not fear; this is the time for science, not rumours; this is the time for solidarity, not stigma.”

Yaduo said that as it warms up into spring, viral activity would be suppressed, “which gives us more favourable conditions to win the fight”.

“Time and the momentum are both on our side. We believe with concerted efforts of the international community, including China and the UAE, we will soon triumph over the outbreak and safeguard global public health security,” he added.

The diplomat reminded the fact that when winter comes, the spring will not be far behind.