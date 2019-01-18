According to the latest statistics from the Emirates Nephrology society, more than 720 Emiratis per million and more than 320 expatriates per million of the general population in the UAE suffer from CKD. This is due to the widespread prevalence of diabetes, obesity and hypertension that damages the kidneys. Of these, around 1,600 people are undergoing dialysis with end-stage kidney disease, according to a 2009 survey conducted by the Emirates Nephrology Society.