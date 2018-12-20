The two dialyses centres will be opened in Al Barsha and Al Twar. “The Barsha Dialysis Centre is expected to be completed in 2019, and will operate in two shifts with 60 beds covering around 120 patients a day. The Al Twar Dialysis Centre is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and will have 30-40 beds,” said Dr Bin Kalban. Currently dialysis is carried out at the Dubai Hospital which has 50 bed dialysis facility.