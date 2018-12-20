Dubai: The Dubai Health Care Authority (DHA) plans to open five new specialised health care centres beginning 2019. These include two new dialysis centres, a new fertility centre, a complimentary medicine centre and a long term facility for patients such as road trauma victims requiring round the clock medical assistance.
Dr Ahmad Bin Kalban, the CEO of the specialised health care services sector of the DHA said this was being done to enhance customer’s treatment journey to ensure quality services that are in line with the Dubai 2021 strategy to exceed patients’ expectations.
Currently, the existing centres are the Thalassaemia Centre, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Dubai Cord and Blood Research Centre, Dubai Diabetes Centre, Dubai Gynaecology and Fertility Centre and the Complimentary Centre.
New centres
The two dialyses centres will be opened in Al Barsha and Al Twar. “The Barsha Dialysis Centre is expected to be completed in 2019, and will operate in two shifts with 60 beds covering around 120 patients a day. The Al Twar Dialysis Centre is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and will have 30-40 beds,” said Dr Bin Kalban. Currently dialysis is carried out at the Dubai Hospital which has 50 bed dialysis facility.
The DHA aims to transfer long-term patients from Dubai, Rashid, Hatta and Latifa Hospitals to a new centre which is likely to be located in Al Mamzar district. Dr Bin Kalban added: “Long-term patients and from DHA hospitals who have exceeded a two-month hospital stay and therefore need specialised nursing and rehabilitation services will be transferred there.”
Fertility services
A new Dubai Gynaecology and Fertility Centre will open by mid-2020 in the Latifa Hospital premises. Dr Bin Kalban said: “The current centre receives around 2,300 to 2,600 couples annually and has a pregnancy success rate of 64 per cent in 2018, which is higher than the international standard rate.” The new facility will provide a bouquet of sophisticated fertility services.
In order to complement the current alternative medicine centre which was established at Rashid Hospital in 2002, a new independent building will be opened by the beginning of 2019 to expand services of bio resonance, ozone and Hijama treatments.
In addition to this, the DHA plans to have a 30-bed inpatient facility at the Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation centre for patients requiring physiotherapy up to four months by early 2019. The Dubai Diabetes Centre will include two consultation shifts from early 2019 to meet growing demands (7.30am-2.30pm and 2.30-9pm).