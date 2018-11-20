Dr Hussain Abdul Aziz Al Awadi, ICU Consultant at the hospital and a member of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, said the real achievement was fulfilling the family’s wish to donate the organs and save lives of four other people in need of organ transplantation. “A 38-year old Emirati man benefited from the heart, while a 58-year-old woman underwent liver transplantation. Another 31-year-old Yemeni man received a kidney and a 9-year-old Sudanese girl received the other kidney,” he said.