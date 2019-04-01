The Ministry of Health and Prevention withdrew herbal products sold on UAE websites

Two products of Shui De An capsules were removed from UAE shelves for causing liver damage. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The ministry of health withdrew six brands of herbal products from the UAE market as they contained harmful ingredients that caused kidney damage.

The herbal products contained the “fallopia multiflora” substance, which is a popular blood tonifying herb in Chinese medicine, and which were being sold on UAE-based websites.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) issued a circular to ban the herbal medicines after authorities received a warning from the Australian Consumer Protection Agency to withdraw the products manufactured by Herbal International that were used to treat anxiety and depression, high blood pressure, weight loss, kidney, liver and improve blood circulation.

The ministry also issued another circular warning against the use of two herbal products, according to Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the ministry's assistant undersecretary for public health policy and licensing.

Two brands of Shui De An capsules were removed from shelves because the packet did not have the label “must be used under medical supervision”, in addition to the fact that it also caused liver damage.