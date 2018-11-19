During the last US presidential election, Hillary Clinton famously pulled out of a campaign event due to pneumonia. It came at a time when her Republican opponent, a certain Donald Trump, was repeatedly questioning Clinton’s ability to lead on health grounds. Clinton was caught on camera being helped into a van by secret service agents. The politician, who is now 71, was subsequently prescribed antibiotics and her aides revealed that her persistent allergy-related cough had been diagnosed as mild pneumonia. Clinton may not have won the election but she quickly regained her health and returned to the campaign trail. But what is pneumonia and how serious is it?