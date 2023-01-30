Dubai: Healthcare group Saudi German Health UAE on Monday announced the launch of a healthcare award that will give away Dh500,000 cash prize in three categories.

The announcement was made at Arab Health 2023. The award is named after the healthcare group’s slogan ‘Caring Like Family.’

Sobhi Batterjee, chairman and founder of Saudi German Health, said: “Caring Like Family is not only the company slogan but it is the way of living at Saudi German Health. We are bringing this to be in a new horizon in the form of our awards which will be granted to healthcare individuals and teams working in the UAE.”

Dr Reem Osman, regional CEO, Saudi German Health, said: “Healthcare professionals have been contributing tirelessly to care for their patients and families across the country. Caring Like Family awards will be a small contribution to acknowledge the efforts of those professionals who have touched human lives in the country.”

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Osman said the group would give away Dh500,000 cash prizes to the winners.

Award categories

She said there will be three main categories of awards -Best Healthcare Professional, Best Healthcare Initiative and Batterjee Award for Influential Healthcare Leader.

The Best Healthcare Professional Award honours physicians and dentists (Medical Category), nurses and midwives (Nursing Category), pharmacists, physiotherapists, laboratory and radiology technicians and others (Allied Health Category), academic teachers working in the medical, nursing, and allied health colleges and universities (Clinical Teacher Category), and hospital administrators, quality, human resources, finance, and health informatics (Healthcare Executive Category).

The first three winners will be awarded gold, silver and bronze with prizes worth Dh40,000, Dh20,000 and Dh10,000 respectively.

Nominations

Nominations for the awards will be accepted from March 1 from all healthcare organisations across the UAE (except Saudi German Health) and winners will be announced in September.

“We want to encourage other organisations and professionals to implement the motto of caring like family that we have adopted. Hence, our employees will not be considered for the award. We will have external judges also for choosing the winners,” said Dr Osman.

Nominations will be accepted through the website of Saudi German Hospital Awards.

Operating with 18 medical facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Yemen, the group had first launched the award in Egypt and will soon launch it in Saudi Arabia as well, said Dr Osman.