Popular antacid tablets containing Ranitidine might be carcinogenic. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has issued a circular to all health facilities and practitioners, informing them about the precautionary suspension of the registration, importation and distribution of all medicines containing ranitidine, while asking patients to continue with their current medication until replacement is found.

Ranitidine tablets Ranitidine tablets are prescribed to reduce stomach acid production. It is commonly used in treatment of peptic ulcer disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Zollinger–Ellison syndrome among other conditions. But the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medcial Agency (EMEA) and Health Canada reccommended withdrawal of the medicine on account of possible contamination of an element N0nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) which is classified as cancer causing. The report was based on human laboratory tests. The health ministry said once any international agency issued a warning, it always acted upon it with action in cases like this to safeguard the health and safety of the community.