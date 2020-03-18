Al Tawam Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Hospital will not operate a maternity and women’s unit from next Sunday onwards, it was announced today (March 18).

Instead, all women and children will be treated at Tawam Hospital, as Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), consolidates services at both the facilities.

As part of the same initiative to create centres of excellence at public facilities, rehab services for outpatients have been transferred to Al Ain Hospital from Sunday onwards, while rehab inpatients are being treated only at Tawam Hospital.

From April onwards, all outpatients will be treated at Al Ain Hospital, and inpatients will be transferred to Tawam Hospital by mid-April.

The merger of the two Al Ain-based hospitals is part of an overall improvement drive being undertaken by Seha.

Tawam is a 774-bed tertiary care facility managed by Johns Hopkins Medicine International, while Al Ain Hospital has 402 beds and functions as an academic medical centres in collaboration with the UAE University’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences.