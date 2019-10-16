Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Health Image Credit:

Dubai

Al Futtaim Health on Wednesday launched Health Hub, the first of its string of 26 specilised clinics, to offer what is claims is “technology-driven, affordable” health care in Dubai with a platinum accreditaton from Canada.

The centre at Al Ghusais, Dubai, was launched in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, chairman of the Board and Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Marcy Grossman, consul general of Canada, Omar Al Futtaim, vice-chairman of the Al-Futtaim Group and Dr Haidar Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health.

Dr Al Yousuf said the group planned to launch 10 clinics with a total staff strenght of 250 initially. “Health Hub is a unique brand of intgrated primary care and multispeciality centres that will prove to be technology disruptors and game changers in the health industry. In the next two years, Health Hub will include 26 multispecialty clinics, day surgical centres, super-specialised centres of excellence and two hospitals, with regional and international expansion plans.”

He described Health Hub as technology-driven, unconventionally designed, people’s clinic that would use cloud-based data information systems to access patient files and provide a unique experience to patients, all at an affordable cost.

Dr Yousuf told Gulf News: “We will accept every insurance including those with Essential Basic Plan cover. Currently, we have a staff of 250 across all ten clinics that includes holistic General Physicians and speciaility consultants.”

Health Hub designed with bright colours is meant to be not a typical clinic, where nurses and doctors approach patients instead of patients asking for consultation.

Al Qutami said, “It gives us great pleasure to see large market players like Al-Futtaim investing in the private health sector of Dubai and UAE and becoming significant investors in this vital economic sector. This is in line with the Dubai Strategic Plan and the vision of HH Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum in making the health sector in the UAE one of the best in the world.”

Omar Al Futtaim, Vice-Chairman of the Al-Futtaim Group said, “This is Al-Futtaim’s first investment in the healthcare sector, which is another milestone in our group’s business diversification efforts. We are focused on building a significant, sustainable portfolio that aims at adding value to the healthcare sector and contributes to building a world-class healthcare system in the UAE. Medical tourism is a booming global industry and it’s projects like these that will contribute to putting the UAE on the map as a hub for medical tourism.”

Location of 10 clinics

Al Qusais, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Warqa, Discovery Gardens, International City, Al Barsha, Jebel Ali, Al Nahda, Bur Dubai, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City.