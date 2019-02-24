Dubai: The historic Al Baraha Hospital on Deira Corniche has been renamed Al Kuwait Hospital under the directives from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The decision to rename the establishment Al Kuwait Hospital which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Health and Prevention has been taken as per ministerial decree No 16 of 2019.
Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, minister of health and prevention, said: “The Al Kuwait Hospital reflects the story of the development of an entire society and connects memories of the past with the present towards the exploration of a good health care future, which the country’s leadership set as a priority within the National Agenda 2021.”
Yousuf Al Serkal, assistant undersecretary for the ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said: “The hospital’s attainment of the international accreditation contributes to improving work procedures and its efficiency through doubling the outcomes and reducing the costs, thus facilitating patients’ access to the appointments and health services and effectively participating in the therapeutic process.”
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, undersecretary at the Health Ministry added: “The renaming of the hospital has been done to express gratitude towards its impactful role in delivering health and therapeutic services at the founding stage.”
Hospital Fact Sheet
The renamed Al Kuwait Hospital was established in 1966 by Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former ruler of Dubai. It was inaugurated in the presence of Shaikh Sabah Al Salim Al Sabah, the then Emir of Kuwait. For over four decades, it has been a model hospital providing treatment for patients and thousands of births apart from providing diagnostic testing for visa and health document purposes.
In February 2015, the 154-bed hospital was granted the globally recognised Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. The hospital has an annual turnaround of 72,922 visitors which includes 45,416 visitors to outpatient clinics and 27,506 visitors to the Accident and Emergency Department.