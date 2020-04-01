Patients in Al Ain hospital to be transferred to Tawam Hospital

Al Tawam Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced the allocation of Al Ain Hospital for the quarantine and treatment of patients infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The currently existing patients in Al Ain Hospital will be transferred to Tawam Hospital and other health and medical facilities in Al Ain.

The move is in line with Seha’s efforts to strengthen and ensure the quality of healthcare services provided to the public, and forms part of national efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The emergency department in Al Ain hospital will be closed temporarily, where emergency cases will be transferred to the emergency department at Tawam hospital.