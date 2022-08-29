Advanced Care Oncology Center (ACOC) was established in 2017, and it has been one of the premier centers in providing best oncology services and treatments in Dubai, catering to patients all over the United Arab Emirates. ACOC has been known not only for the most technologically-advanced equipment, but also for its pool of highly-skilled medical professionals who are the best in their fields of Nuclear Medicine, Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy. The oncology services are the following:

* CT Scan

* Digital Mammography

* QCT (Quantitative Bone Mineral Densitometry)

* Ultrasound

* X-ray

* Laboratory Services

* Chemotherapy

* Oncology Hormonal Therapy

* Targeted Therapy

* Immunotherapy

ACOC employs a highly qualified team with the latest equipment and uses the best medical practices based on relative American standards in order to deliver accurate and proper medical diagnostics and treatments for oncology patients supported by the exceptional reporting of our PET/CT Consultant and Radiologist, Dr Tamer Abdelgawad. To ensure high-standard diagnostics, the facility is now accredited with the prestigious PET/CT EARL Accreditation by European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), which is the only accredited facility in the UAE.

The medical oncologists, Dr Tarek Alkhouri, Dr Medhat Faris and Dr Batool Aboud, are specialists with an outstanding background and experience in the US, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, collectively having a wealth of knowledge, understanding and expertise in the diagnosis and care of patients.

As a provider offering oncology services, ACOC has extended the facility to provide high-quality and advanced Radiation Therapy treatment. The clinical operation already started Radiation Therapy delivery treatment from September 8, 2019. Radiation Therapy is being delivered by experienced Specialist Radiation Oncologists, Dr Abhinav Ahluwalia, Dr Falah Al Khatib, Dr Mohammad Heidari and Dr Georges Farha, using the Elekta Versa HD Linear Accelerator (2019 model) that is capable of high-precision radiation therapy procedures including the following:

* IMRT (Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy)

* IGRT (Image-Guided Radiation Therapy)

* VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy)

* 3DCRT (Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy)

* SGRT (Surface Guided Radiation Therapy)

* DIBH-RT (Deep Inspiration Breath Hold Radiation Therapy)

* SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy)

* SRS (Stereotactic Radiosurgery)

* Internationally-recognized treatment regimens/fractionation

* Hypo-fractioned Radiation Therapy

* Concurrent Chemo and Radiation Therapy

This state-of-art Radiation Therapy machine has the added benefit of using detection system — Vision RT. To complement the LINAC, ACOC has the latest Canon wide-bore scanner with the biggest bore of 90cm. We are able to scan using 4D gated motion scanning, which allows us to use the Vision RT system to deliver high radiation doses in fewer sessions for certain clinical scenarios with non-inferior or improved clinical outcomes. Therefore, saving money for the insurance company on the final bill as well as reducing the treatment time for certain patients.

Advanced Care Oncology Center has been granted Accreditation — Gold status by the Accreditation Canada surveyors on August 30, 2021 after three years of accreditation process. This is part of the center’s journey in meeting international standards of excellence in quality care and service.

ACOC has also been granted the Certificate of Medical Prescription Audit by Bienzobas in Spain in October 2021, in adherence to main regulatory agencies in Europe, such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as alignment with International Medical Oncology Guidelines such as National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).