Grasshopper-like insects that are usually solitary, but can become gregarious and prone to swarming upon the release of serotonin. This is thought to be brought about as a defence mechanism, out of desperation, driven by hunger and necessity, when their habitat is at threat and they need to suddenly move en masse to pastures new to ensure survival. During this time they can eat their own body weight in vegetation causing considerable damage to agriculture in habitats that could affect the livelihoods of one-tenth of the world’s population. They don’t harm humans directly but do carry disease and their destruction has previously led to famine. Scientists are now looking for the key to prevent the release of serotonin before it happens in order to avoid such swarms.