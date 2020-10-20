Abu Dhabi University Image Credit: Supplied

On the occasion of breast cancer awareness month, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Health Sciences (CHS) and Health and Wellness Ambassadors’ Program (HWA) are joining forces to host ADU’s first-ever breast cancer awareness webinar. Organised in collaboration with Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and Pink Caravan, the webinar is set to shed light on important topics related to breast cancer, including early detection, prevention, and more. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, October 22 from 12pm to 1:30pm.

Guest speakers including medical doctors, members of the ADU community, and specialists from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) will provide imperative insights on different breast cancer topics such as the different types of breast cancer, awareness programs, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and many other important topics. This is in addition to a real-life testimony from one of ADU’s faculty members detailing her own personal experience with this illness, as well as recommended methods for early screening, prevention, and treatment.

Professor Wassim Almawi, Dean of College of Health Sciences at ADU, stated: “At ADU, the health and wellness of our community is one of our main priorities. We want to host this webinar not only to encourage more discussions surrounding this topic, but also to highlight ways to detect and prevent this illness on the occasion of breast cancer awareness month. ADU students, staff, faculty, and the general public will benefit from this amazing opportunity through discussing breast cancer related medical issues with experts from Burjeel Medical City. With this Webinar, we also want to emphasize the importance of raising awareness for cancer throughout the year.”

CHS is ADU’s most recently opened College, which focuses on providing high-quality education in public health, environmental health and safety, nutrition, and biomedical sciences. CHS also strives to provide advanced research opportunities for students and proactively engage with, and contribute to, local and international communities.