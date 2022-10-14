Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has confirmed that the four products by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not available across all healthcare sector in the Emirate as they contain contaminated ingredients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Department called on all community members who may have obtained the products not to use them and to seek medical help in case of side effects following the usage of any.
Earlier last week, the World Health Organization warned that a deadly batch of cough mixture connected to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia might have been distributed to other countries.
Four contaminated Maiden products were found in a laboratory analysis to contain “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol,” the WHO said. Tedros added that the global health body is conducting further investigations with the company and Indian regulators while recommending countries remove the treatments from circulation.
The medicines manufactured by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals have reportedly caused the death of 66 children in the Gambia, Africa.