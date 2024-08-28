Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) has announced the details of the ‘Maternity Leave Support for Women in Private Sector Initiative’, implemented as part of the recently launched Emirati Family Growth Support Programme by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD).

The initiative aims to increase the duration of paid maternity leave for Emirati mothers working in the private sector to 90 days. The initiative allows Emirati mothers who work in the private sector to apply for a financial support complementary to their salary during their paid maternity leave of up to 90 days, after obtaining the approval of their private-sector employer.

The Social Security Authority (SSA) provides maternity leave support for up to 90 days, which serves as supplementary support for the mother’s salary. The practice is in line with the practices followed in the public sector. The initiative aims to enable mothers working in the private sector to balance work responsibilities and caring for their newborn.

Who is eligible? The new service is available to Emirati mothers working in the private sector who have a family book issued in Abu Dhabi and have obtained a no-objection certificate from their employer. To qualify for this service, individuals must apply for the service within the first 30 days of the baby’s delivery. They must also provide a valid salary certificate, and their bank account details, including the IBAN. The child’s birth date must be on or after September 1, 2024.

The SSA will provide details in September regarding the service delivery channels and the commencement date for accepting applications for the Maternity Leave Support for Women in the Private Sector.

Dr Bushra Al Mulla, director-general of SSA, said: “The initiative to support maternity leave for women in the private sector demonstrates the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for newborns. This effort promotes social and family cohesion, ensuring that infants receive the care and support they need for healthy growth and development within their families and communities. By enhancing family stability, we are implementing best practices and standards in the social sector, ensuring the well-being of mothers and their newborns, which will positively impact the overall quality of family life.”