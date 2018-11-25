Abu Dhabi: Twenty-four people donated their hair to support cancer patients across the globe, at an event on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Indian School (Adis), Branch 1 at Al Wathba.
Pupils, parents, teachers and school staff donated their hair, which will be converted as wigs for cancer patients who lost their hair due to chemotherapy.
Padma Singh, an Adis alumni who won the Mrs Australia-2018 title was the chief guest at the event. Jonia Mathew, director of RedDot Events; and Annu Chouraria, president of the Indian Ladies Association; were the guests of honour.