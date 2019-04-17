Doctor’s say 45-year-old will be able to conceive again

Abu Dhabi: A 1.4kg uterine tumour has been successfully removed in the capital from a 45-year-old woman, the Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital announced Wednesday.

Despite the surgery, the patient’s uterus has been left intact and surgeon Dr Nidal Al Attiyah, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at the private hospital, told Gulf News that she will still be able to conceive.

“The patient had been living with the tumour for nearly a decade,” said Dr Al Attiyah. “It made her life very uncomfortable but she wanted to preserve her fertility. Now, the removal of the tumour means she can hope to conceive, maybe even within a year.”

Uterine tumours or fibroids are quite common and while they are not normally life-threatening, a large tumour places a lot of pressure on the urinary bladder and colon. This causes abdominal swelling and constipation, as well as frequent urination. The patient also had heavy periods that lasted for longer than 10 days and necessitated blood transfusions due to significant blood loss.

The tumour, which measured 12x14x7cm, was removed during a 45-minute surgery performed via a horizontal incision in her lower abdomen. Measures were taken to prevent heavy bleeding during the surgery, and the patient was discharged after two days.