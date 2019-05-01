For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Noor Dubai Foundation (NDF), a non-profit organisation has announced that it plans to distribute 120,000 free reading glasses across mosques in Dubai to individuals with limited means, during Ramadan, said a top official of Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Humaid Al Quatami, director general of DHA and chairman of NDF said the initiative would help those suffering from presbyopia (short-sightedness) by providing a self check on their eyesight and helping them encourage and enjoy reading the Quran during Ramadan.

Since its inception in 2008, NDF has helped over 27 million individuals and the organisation which is dedicated towards educating and raising awareness that most forms of blindness are preventable if diagnosed and treated early.

Al Qutami added that last year the foundation had in partnership with the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and efforts of the imams had succeeded in distributing 3,000 free reading glasses across 29 mosques.