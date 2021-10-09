Sharjah: The head of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community made a brief stopover in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon en route to Mumbai.
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Sultan ul-Bohra, was received by Members of Protocol Department, officials of Sharjah Civil Aviation, diplomats, and Dr Saifuddin’s representatives of the community in the UAE.
In a short address, Dr Saifuddin advised the community to remain loyal and faithful to their country of residence – the UAE – and share the vision and ethos of the UAE leadership and work shoulder to shoulder with their Emirati brothers and contribute their best talent, knowhow, and engage in nation-building endeavours, as always.
He prayed for their success and urged them to good perform deeds and actions and be of help and benefit to fellow citizens, and strive for their uplifting and betterment in day to day life, in all spheres.
Praises for the UAE
Dr Saifuddin thanked the UAE leaders and prayed for their well-being and for the people of UAE and for the continued progress and prosperity of the country. He also lauded the ambitious plans for the country’s future, especially in the historic ‘Year of the 50th’ to make the UAE an ideal destination for work, entrepreneurship, education and life.
Dr Saifuddin recalled earlier visits to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and expressed a desire to visit again and stay in the UAE for some time, and meet citizens and community members in every emirate.
Members of the community bade an emotional farewell to their leader, praying for his good health and long life and requesting his long and elaborate stay amidst them in the near future.