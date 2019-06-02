It is customary for children to receive new bank notes for Eidiya; money gifted during Eid

The Dh100 bank note was pushed into circulation by the UAE Central Bank in 2018, and has been recently spotted by residents. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Eid is coming right round the corner, and with it, the inevitable Eidiya.

In the Gulf countries, it is customary for adults to gift children new bank notes – and the closer the relation, the bigger the amount.

At the beginning of the week, scores of residents rushed to their local bank to exchange their old bank notes for new ones in the denominations of Dh10, Dh20, Dh50 and Dh100.

The race to the bank was to mainly get there before doors were scheduled to close for the Eid holiday, from June 3-6.

The tradition of Eidiya is not necessarily limited to adults and can be handed out by anyone who is older than the receiver, which ranges from younger siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and basically, any child who pays a visit to your home.

Earlier in 2018, the UAE Central Bank introduced new features for the Dh100 note and also added a new image for some series, which replaced the Dubai Trade Centre with the Shaikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi.

The front of the new Dh100 bill with Shaikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi instead of the Dubai Trade Centre. Image Credit: Supplied

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared 2018 the Year of Zayed in the UAE to mark 100 years since the birth of the late founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

At the back of the Dh100 bill is a colour-changing security feature. When the note is tilted, the colour shifts from green to blue and shows a bar of light moving from the top to bottom. The numeral 100 in Arabic is also integrated in this particular feature.

The words “Year of Zayed” with the image of the late founding father is also printed at the top right-hand side.

The back of the Dh100 note. Image Credit: Supplied

Near the centre of the bill, the colour shifting security thread has been replaced with an advanced Galaxy three-dimensional security thread.