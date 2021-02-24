Sharjah: The ‘Renew Your Vehicle’ traffic campaign launched by the Sharjah Police General Command is making brisk progress with motorists being provided a chance to renew licences of expired vehicles in a hassle-free way in the emirate.
As many as 331,726 vehicles were examined during 2020 at 12 technical inspection centres in Sharjah. The total number of vehicles whose licences were renewed between January 1 and December 31, 2020, reached 273,369. This included 67,523 vehicles that were inspected through the service centres, 172,906 vehicles inspected via smart applications, and 32,940 vehicles checked through the Sahl device service, said Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Muhammad Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Kay emphasised the leadership’s constant and continuous endeavour to provide the best services to the public and facilitate the procedures in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance customer satisfaction.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Kay said that in keeping with the leadership’s keenness to improve the services provided to the public, a number of additional options were opened for inspection of vehicle models dating from 2015 and until the current year without their drivers having to step out of the vehicles.
Sharjah Police General Command is keen on ensuring the safety of vehicle drivers and road users from exposure to traffic accidents caused due to the presence of vehicles with expired licences on the roads. The mechanical faults with such vehicles can be spotted and corrective measures initiated only when the vehicles are subjected to periodic inspections and their licences are renewed.
The campaign allows owners of vehicles with expired licences to renew their licences and thereby ensure the safety of all road users.