Abu Dhabi: The UAE Official Haj Mission has distributed 25,000 meals to people in Madinah in memory of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Mohammad Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Deputy Head of the Pilgrims Affairs Office, said the delivery of the meals is being supervised by a special committee within the UAE Official Haj Mission. Al Neyadi lauded the great role played by the Saudi authorities in providing facilities and services for millions of pilgrims.