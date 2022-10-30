Dubai: The Emirates Schools Establishments (ESE), in cooperation with the National Programme for Coders, organised school hackathons that attracted more than 200 participants from 50 different schools across the UAE, along with coding ambassadors to activate their coding role on the “UAE Codes” Day.
The hackathons that started on October 29 as part of the “UAE Codes” day, aim to encourage students to innovate new coding solutions, enhance their skills in finding technical solutions and motivate them to learn coding and highlighting the role of coding in the development.
Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment, stated that the ESE is keen on enhancing students’ coding skills, through launching various initiatives and educational events which focuses on futuristic technologies, adding that the UAE Government focuses on building the capacities of students and enhances their skills in digitization and coding.
She said that the ESE over the past few years has participated in countless initiatives that build the students’ capabilities in technological fields, regarding it one of the best concepts and methodologies in creating the future.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications emphasised that empowering the next generation with the basics of future language and skills is the main pillar in designing the digital future in the country, adding that providing students with the best opportunities, eco-systems, and skill sets will reflect highly on developing more initiatives in the digital field as well as further the growth of the economy, increasing the UAE’s competitiveness globally.
He said, “Launching the schools Hackathons enhances the competitivity between different entities in solidifying coding concepts, and promoting digital knowledge, which reflects the willingness of new generations to learn and contribute effectively in developing the coding field and specialize in the future languages”.
The “UAE CODES” day was marked last year by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. October 29th to be a national day celebrating coding languages and experts, aiming to enhance talented coders develop their coding journey and enhance their readiness to innovate in the future.