Dubai: Pakistan is participating at Gulfood 2021 exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre with more than 60 companies showcasing a wide variety of food and beverages.
Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said: “After almost a year of COVID-19 pandemic, opening of Gulfood 2021 is good news for world trade in general and the food industry in particular. It is indeed a commendable step of the UAE government that will give boost to world economies after a year of slowdown.”
He was speaking at the inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at 26th edition of Gulfood on Sunday. The consul general said keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, this participation is “encouraging”.
Bilateral trade
Talking about trade with the UAE in the food sector, he added that Pakistani food companies are already doing “good business” with the UAE. The food sector contributes almost 20 per cent of Pakistan’s export to the UAE. This event will further enhance bilateral trade between two countries and also provide a platform to connect with buyers from other countries, Ali said.
After inaugurating Pakistan Pavilion, Ali visited different stalls at the Gulfood and interacted with the exhibitors. The exhibitors appreciated COVID-19 safety protocols at the venue and expressed hopes that their meetings with buyers will help enhance Pakistan’s food exports to this region.