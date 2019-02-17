Gulfood continues to evolve and this year’s edition will provide a truly immersive experience. In addition to world-renowned chefs demonstrating unique dishes and tastes from all corners of the globe during Tastes of the World, this all-new feature will see the first-ever Gulfood International Culinary League. Four high-profile chefs, Chef Francesco Guarracino; Chef Roberto Segura; Chef Saradhi Dakara and Chef Manal Al Alem will lead four teams, from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East, who will have 60 minutes to prepare a three-course menu displaying the distinctive tastes and flavours of their regions.