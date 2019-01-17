Adventure was the word of the hour as the 38th edition of the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive steered to a successful conclusion at the Moreeb Dune camp in Liwa, Abu Dhabi.
Participants braved the dipping Mercury on January 11 as 800-odd cars drove the 260-km route from the makeshift breakfast camp at Al Fathiya to the Moreeb Dune, weaving through the shifting sands of the Rub Al Khali.
The event was officially flagged off by Shaikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, with more than 90 marshals on duty for the Liwa experience that led participants into the very heart of the Empty Quarter.
Launched in 1986, the annual event remains a top draw on UAE’s social calendar, drawing in enthusiasts year after year from different parts of the country — some registering even when they are travelling overseas.
Here’s a peek into the Fun Drive album with participants, marshals and volunteers having fun over the two days.