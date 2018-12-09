Sharjah: A Gulf News journalist has won recognition in an annual media award instituted by an Indian cultural organisation in the UAE.
Binsal Abdul Kader, Senior Reporter with Gulf News Abu Dhabi bureau, received the V.M. Satish Media Award for the best Indian journalist in English media in the Gulf region.
Chiranthana Cultural Forum in association with the UAE Exchange has been giving away the awards for the past 18 years and the award named after V.M. Satish was added this year as a tribute to the veteran journalist who passed away last year.
Abdul Kader received the award from prominent Indian journalist Thomas Jacob and Y. Sudhir Kumar Shetty, president of the UAE exchange, at a ceremony held in Sharjah on Thursday evening.
Thomas Jacob was bestowed with International Media Personality Award.
M.K. Abdul Rahman, chief photographer with Gulf News, was also honoured at the event along with Unnikrishnan Puravankara, chairman of 4pm News and the Daily tribune in Bahrain; and Mushtaq Ahmad, a veteran photographer retired from Dubai Police.
The memorial talks on Rajeev Cherai, a popular Indian radio jockey who passed away this year, and V.M. Sathish were delivered by prominent journalists Hesham Abdul Salam and Saadik Kaavil respectively.
Jasitha Sanjith of Asianet Radio won Rajeev Cherai memorial award for the best radio journalist.
Five other journalists from television, print and online media outlets received PV Vivekanand memorial awards. P.P. Saseendran, head of Mathrubhumi news outlets in the Gulf; Shinoj Shamsuddin, chief broadcast journalist with Media One television; Nissar Syed, chief editor of Asia Vision news portals; Kamal Kassim, photographer with Gulf Today; and Alex Thomas, videographer with NTV; were also bestowed with excellence awards in their respective fields.
Punnackan Mohammad Ali, president of Chiranthana; K.K. Moideen Koya, a veteran Indian media personality; and prominent Indian community and business leaders addressed the gathering.