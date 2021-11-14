The Gulf News Indoor Cricket League, held at the United Pro Sports in Dubai, was a resounding success. The sponsors and their associates were unanimous in their appreciation of the two-day event held at the four indoor pitches. "We like to have more families coming into these events," Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said during the prize presentation ceremony on Saturday, 13th November 2021.
Gulf News Indoor Cricket League a resounding success
We like to have more families coming into these events: CEO, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News