People reading Gulf News at a cafe in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

It’s our birthday! And, who better to celebrate it with, other than our readers? As part of Gulf News’ 42nd anniversary, we asked some of our loyal readers to share their journey with the newspaper. For all of them, Gulf News is the point of reference in the UAE. We have always pushed for accuracy and transparency in our journalism, and our readers love that. Today, Gulf News is leading across digital, social, and print platforms, bringing readers news as it happens. Here’s what our readers said...

Unforgettable journey with my friend

Indian expatriate Nasser Mulla calls Gulf News his friend. The 50-year-old manager at a Dubai-based company started reading Gulf News 29 years ago. Even though Nasser, with his wife and son, has moved in and out of the UAE, to live in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, he always returned to Gulf News.

The Dubai expatriate said: “It is an unique and memorable journey for me with Gulf News, and I will treasure this forever. It was almost 30 years ago that I moved to Dubai, and very soon I became a fan of Gulf News, the leading newspaper of the UAE. It was not just the news, it always felt like a holistic experience, because of the variety of news coverage, engaging topics, simple language for a reader, and much more. Gulf News always kept me alert and aware, I got addicted to reading it. In the early years, there were no digital channels to get updates, I would rely on this paper to know what was happening in the UAE, the Gulf, and the Middle East, and at the same time get all the important news from my home country, and around the world.

It always touched me when I saw stories of other expatriates going through difficult times. When their stories got featured in Gulf News, our giant family of readers would step forward and offer financial or other help. - Nasser Mulla, Gulf News reader

“When I got married and my wife joined me in Dubai, she didn’t know to cook, the recipes in Friday magazine helped her. Gulf News’ Ask The Law section helped us understand the local rules and regulations.

“It always touched me when I saw stories of other expatriates going through difficult times. When their stories got featured in Gulf News, our giant family of readers would step forward and offer financial or other help. It was wonderful to read follow-up stories of how they had recovered from their situation. It strengthened my belief in humanity.

Stories of people who came to Dubai almost empty-handed and made a fortune with hard work and efforts were inspiring. Every story is unique and motivating.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the circulation team for their best in class service. Special thanks for taking special care and going that extra mile for us during the pandemic and delivering the newspaper wrapped in a special sleeve. That showed you cared!”

My journey from print to digital news

Fozia Imran, a 48-years-old expatriate from Pakistan has been a Gulf News subscriber for 13 years now. She said: “In 2008, just a year after I moved to the UAE, I decided to subscribe to Gulf News, and I have never looked back. Getting my daily updates from the newspaper became part of my routine and with time, it has only become more convenient.”

The Sharjah-based school coordinator said: “I watched Gulf News grow from mainly a paper-based newspaper to a digital news content provider. Not only am I a print edition subscriber now, but I also get alerts from www.gulfnews.com on my phone and subscribe to its various digital platforms like Telegram.

Not only am I a print edition subscriber now, but I also get alerts from www.gulfnews.com on my phone and subscribe to its various digital platforms like Telegram - Fozia Imran, Gulf News reader

“With time, the digital transformation only made it more accessible and easier to navigate the news. As an educator, I choose whatever interests me and go straight to it. I have worked in the private sector and public schools and Gulf News has always provided us with daily updates, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the years, Gulf News has done an excellent job at keeping the community engaged, I have been interviewed for stories and contributed various times for Speak Your Mind debates.

“I applaud Gulf News’ neutral and non-biased reporting and thorough coverage of community-related issues. It’s never about one group with Gulf News, the views of the multicultural community in the UAE are always reflected.”

Superior quality and content

For another Indian reader, Eappen Elias, Gulf News has been an important part of his life for over 25 years.

The 53-year-old Dubai expatriate said: “I have been a resident of Dubai for the past 30 years. Gulf News has been my favourite newspaper since 1991 when I stepped into this land of opportunities. Initially, I used to buy it at the Fish roundabout in Deira, for one dirham. After that, I subscribed to the newspaper, and it continues as a part of my life for the past 25 years. Like most expatriates, I initially looked forward to the Classified pages in search of job vacancies; followed by the page on International News, Business Page, and Sports. It helped me keep in touch with events back home and the world around me. My journey with Gulf News has been enjoyable, and have seen it grow and change in size, quality, and layout over these years.

The quality and content of the newspaper are far above the others in this region, and this definitely makes it the favourite choice of many like me. Gulf News is my friend and part of my family. - Eappen Elias, Gulf News reader

Elias who works as a logistics manager in a free zone company added: “Every morning I pick my favourite newspaper from my doorstep, and with a black coffee, I go through it. Nothing can beat the feeling of holding a newspaper in my hand; however, advanced technology may have become. But, I must say whenever I travel outside the UAE, I rely on www.gulfnews.com. Moreover, being a regular reader contributor all these years on various subjects ranging from politics to environment to innovative subjects, the Opinion page became one of my favourites. The quality and content of the newspaper are far above the others in this region, and this definitely makes it the favourite choice of many like me. Gulf News is my friend and part of my family. May this newspaper continue to be the best for years to come. Congratulations Gulf News for 42nd anniversary. I wish the team, the very best and Happy Birthday Gulf News.”

Growing up with Gulf News

Twenty-five-year old Lebanese expatriate Nour Bandali’s family moved to the UAE in the 1990s. Bandali who was born in the UAE said she grew up with Gulf News.

The clinical psychology student said: “My family moved to the UAE in 1993. We have been subscribing to Gulf News ever since I can remember. There are so many memories that come to mind when I think of Gulf News. In 2010, When I was in 10th grade, I remember some Gulf News journalists visited us at school to do a story about how our school was supporting student-led journalism.

“I was a writer for the school paper at the time, and I learned so much from that experience. I understood that a journalist’s responsibility is to give people a voice, and I realised that the way I went about giving people a voice through my writing had the potential to make a huge difference in the world.

I learned from Gulf News that it was important to put the people’s voice above my own. It was important to stay as true to facts as possible. - Nour Bandali, Gulf News reader

“This influenced how I wrote, it put me in touch with my values, and I found that doing stories about things I felt connected to and interested on a personal level was really enriching for me.

“I learned from Gulf News that it was important to put the people’s voice above my own. It was important to stay as true to facts as possible.

“Interestingly enough, my experience with that indirectly shaped me too. It became important to be able to understand the truth of things as harsh as it might seem. It was my first brush with feminism, too.

“We still have the paper delivered every day, and we’ve kept all the editions where my brother, or I, have been mentioned.

Though the paper changed through the years, the tone stayed consistent, which is something I appreciate. Yet, the paper evolved and became more outspoken. Another noticeable change was Gulf News’ evolution digitally and on social media. This was helpful, because when I moved to Lebanon last year to complete my Masters’ degree I could take Gulf News via www.gulfnews.com with me, digitally.”

Bandali, who is currently in the UAE with her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, added: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Gulf News’ 42nd anniversary.”

Gulf News social media keeps me updated

Dubai-based Filipina investor Christina Barrientos has been living in the UAE for 36 years. She has been a loyal reader of Gulf News and has been a subscriber for more than 20 years now.

Barrientos said: “I have witnessed Gulf News go through different phases and changes since I subscribed to the newspaper more than 20 years ago. I am a loyal subscriber because the newspaper presents the news in a timely, interesting yet easy to read format. The print edition has become more concise and easier to handle in its present form.

It doesn’t shy away from publishing readers’ complaints and is always helpful in solving readers’ issues. - Christina Barrientos, Gulf News reader

“I use the Gulf News Facebook page for quick digital access. I always go through the local news pages and news about Asia. It keeps me updated about the latest national or city laws as well as news from back home in the Philippines.

“Overall, Gulf News delivers credible, real news in a timely manner. It doesn’t shy away from publishing readers’ complaints and is always helpful in solving readers’ issues. Please continue publishing more issues that have to do with health and fitness plus nutrition, as this is needed more than ever.”

Gulf News has always stood for justice

Pakistani expatriate Sophy Aqeel Ahmad has been a Gulf News reader for over 13 years.

The 40-year-old homemaker in Dubai said: “Reading a newspaper is the first thing I do every morning. I grew up watching my father reading Gulf News with a hot cup of tea, and that habit has inculcated the love of reading in me. I want my next generation also to follow the habit. Regular reading of Gulf News helped me understand how the world was changing around me. I have been an admirer of Gulf News for more than a decade. An exceptional feature of Gulf News is the attention paid to the accuracy of facts and the impartiality of coverage. I always focused more on local news, and Gulf News always shared the right information without any failure. For me, this news provider continues to be the most trusted platform for credible news and progressive perspectives, in the UAE.

Gulf News always shared the right information without any failure. For me, this news provider continues to be the most trusted platform for credible news and progressive perspectives, in the UAE. - Sophy Aqeel Ahmad

“Even though everyone is going digital now; I prefer the hard copy of Gulf News. Gulf News helps me to stay updated, and it is truly one of my favourite things to do in a day. Be it any season, I find the newspaper delivered outside my door on time, every day. A big thank you for making our mornings bright with the news. During COVID-19, the way the newspaper was delivered keeping the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) was amazing.”

She added: “I congratulate the entire team and each member of the Gulf News community for the tremendous work they are doing and working as a team, which leads to the tremendous success of this newspaper. Thank you for being my decade-old friend and broadening my horizons. Congratulations to my most beloved newspaper, which has stood rock solid for justice, human rights, and for enriched values of the society. Happy 42nd birthday Gulf News!”

Gulf News gives voice to ordinary people

Another Filipina subscriber Marby De Guzman, an architect in Dubai, is a loyal reader of Gulf News. She has been living in the UAE for 14 years now.

She said: “I have been a Gulf News subscriber since 2008. I have been following Gulf News since arriving in the UAE in 2006 from the printed newspapers back then to the digital platform, www.gulfnews.com, now. It has been a wonderful journey to follow the transformation of Gulf News and seeing it adapt to technology and changes.

“I have been a loyal subscriber, because I like to keep abreast of everything that’s going on in the country, from a respected and reliable media organisation. Gulf News covers almost everything and every topic of interest, and I would say that Gulf News just needs to continue doing so.

Nowadays, I keep myself up-to-date with COVID-19 situation and travel advisories just by reading Gulf News. - Marby De Guzman, Gulf News reader

“I would say that Gulf News printed newspapers have been a great companion of every individual through the years. However, in our current environment, digital media is the main norm, and having Gulf News digitally with www.gulfnews.com is handy and easily accessible for everyone.

“I personally commend the everyday contents of Gulf News as they are always concise, reliable, and current. It is also good to have the reader complaints section, which gives voice to ordinary people who need help and are usually just ignored by concerned entities. I also find the Ask The Law section a big help to all readers. I always read the headlines first, because I want to be updated on the latest news, and then I browse some links online, which I find interesting especially about news in the UAE. Nowadays, I keep myself up-to-date with COVID-19 situation and travel advisories just by reading Gulf News.”

Voice of the UAE community

Jordanian expat Daoud Khalaf is an early riser, whose day begins with Gulf News.

The 57-year-old construction contracts consultant in Dubai said: “As a subscriber of 16 years, I have nothing but good things to say about Gulf News. The variety of news and comprehensive reporting has kept me loyal to the newspaper for almost two decades now. It’s a part of my daily routine, even my family knows it.

Gulf News' coverage thoroughly represents the voice of the UAE community. - Daoud Khalaf, Gulf News reader

“I am an early riser and the first I do every day, including weekends, is to grab a copy of Gulf News at 4am, and spend at least an hour and a half reading everything with a cup of coffee. Call me old-school, but there is nothing that makes up for holding the newspaper in your hands and flipping the pages.”

He added: “Gulf News has maintained interaction with its readers throughout the years. I have contributed to the Letters to the Editor section numerous times, expressing my views on everyday issues, and I have also been interviewed for stories. The coverage thoroughly represents the voice of the UAE community.