GULF NEWS ANNIVERSARY Image Credit:

I remember a time when life was simpler, days shorter and communities smaller. But, through all that time I was consistent in my pursuit of being a journalist because, to me, they have always given voice to those who are not heard.

My earliest memory of a newsroom is discussing stories and debating ideas with other journalists. And, I used to enjoy that process immensely. Decades have passed, and it continues to be one of my treasured things to do as the Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. Why? Because that is the beating heart of the newsroom, just as its readers are.

Debate is necessary, discussion vital for a robust newsroom that serves its readers effectively. Sometimes people are afraid of giving that freedom to their teams, but that is what drives creativity and ultimately effective journalism.

Conversations in a newsroom do get heated, strange ideas pop up but I never take offence, for it is that passion, when guided, delivers content that serves readers best. And that is essentially the role of an editor – to guide a ship to its destination through uncharted waters because such are the captains who discovered nations in the past.

Readers are our anchor, our port, our allies on this voyage into the future – the compass that guides our actions and decisions. I have always found engaging with them a deeply educative and enlightening experience.

I often do that, talk to readers who might have written in with either feedback or complaints. The readers do not know who is calling, and all I say is that “I’m following up”. I want to know what they think, what gives them joy about Gulf News or upsets them, issues they face as part of daily living and how best we can serve them. It gives me direct access to the reader’s pulse, and helps inform my actions.