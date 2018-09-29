September 30, 1978

Gulf News launched and inaugurated by His Highness Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on September 30, 1978 as a midday newspaper. The newspaper was published in tabloid format six days a week.

The first copy rolled off the press at 11am.

11,000 copies

printed on the first day and distributed free of charge for two weeks to readers in the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah.

60

strength of editorial, advertising, finance and production staff along with 65 distribution staff.



January 24, 1979

Publication temporarily suspended amid increasing technical and production challenges.

March 23, 1979

Publication restarts

January 1, 1980

Format of Gulf News changed from tabloid to morning broadsheet, seven days a week. A weekly lifestyle magazine titled Al Juma’a was published on Fridays from January 4, 1980. Magazine for younger readers titled Junior News introduced.

December 10, 1985

Gulf News relaunched under new management. The package comprising the broadsheet newspaper and colour leisure section with classified advertisements titled Tabloid is launched. New premises built in 1985. The first issue printed and published at the new premises appeared on January 10, 1986. All departments moved to the new premises on January 30, 1986.

January 31, 1985

Gulf News becomes the first newspaper to print colour in broadsheet format.

November 7, 1986

Al Juma’a magazine replaced with Gulf Weekly. Gulf News distributed to other GCC countries in late 1980s. Gulf News also is the first with heat-set colour printing with glazed paper from 1986 and first in the Gulf with computerised page make-up from 1988. Also first with most advanced printing press in the Middle East and first to use re-cycled newsprint.

1989

Gulf News receives Asia-Pacific Award for Best Newspaper Production.

March 28, 1986

Gulf News Fun Drive launched.

March 1989

Gulf News launched Gulf Business Awards in collaboration with DHL for the Best Chief Executive, Enterprise and Businessman. Gulf News the first newspaper in the region to promote arts, culture, music and sports through sponsorship of events.

September 1, 1996

Gulf News goes online on September 01, 1996.

May 16, 1997

Friday magazine launched.

June 21, 2003

A re-designed Gulf News launched on June 21, 2003. It was designed by Garcia Media, one of the world’s leading newspaper design houses.

September 16, 2004

The Weekend Review launched to be distributed on Fridays with the broadsheet newspaper.

March 2006

Gulf News wins an award of excellence for page design from the Society of News Design, the first for a Middle East publication. A new package for the Saturday weekend edition was introduced in the same year, including separately printed and increased pagination for Business and Sport sections and features sections titled Unwind and Explore.

June 01, 2012

Gulf News becomes the first Berliner format newspaper in the Middle East and first in the world printing its front page in glossy paper.

October 15, 2012

The breaking news SMS service of Gulf News launched.

