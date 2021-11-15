Dubai: Driven by her keenness to serve the nation, Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women’s Prison in Dubai at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, has been an active Expo volunteer.
Since the Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world, Colonel Al Zaabi used to go to the Expo 2020 in the afternoon hours, after completing her work duties at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, to start her work as a volunteer until the evening.
Colonel Al Zaabi says she joined the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme for two key reasons: Her desire to serve the country and be part of this global event; and her passion to volunteer.
“Volunteering is a chance to give and assist people, and meet people from different races and different continents. Due to its wise leadership, the UAE is home to people from more than 200 nationalities with different religious and cultural backgrounds, all living within a system based on values of tolerance, co-existence, acceptance and respect for others,” Colonel Al Zaabi added.
Colonel Al Zaabi said she has volunteered in six different pavilions so far, and has been enriched with the knowledge about different cultures.
She said she feels happy to see the huge turnout, especially of youth, volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai. “They are a source of national pride for their country, leaders and families”, Al Zaabi concluded.