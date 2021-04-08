Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday handed over the flag of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Smart Government 2020 to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), for winning the best government initiative award for its smart life initiative.
The winners were honoured during a ceremony at the Hamdan Hub 2020, which was organised by Dubai The Model Centre (DTMC), a subsidiary of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. Sewa’s smart life initiative emerged the winner from among eight initiatives that were shortlisted from a total of 50 initiatives submitted by 28 government entities.
“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government performance, keep pace with the future and meet the expectations of our community, we are focussing our efforts on reinforcing Dubai’s position in government services improve to become among the world’s leading cities,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“No matter what challenges are, our aspirations are sky- high… our ambitions have no limits…. We will continue our efforts in pursuit of greater development and improvement….There is no finish line in our dictionary,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“We work continuously to develop and improve our government services to keep pace with global challenges in government services by launching unique initiatives that primary aim to improve the quality of life,” he added.
Sheikh Hamdan said that he was proud to see the outstanding efforts by government entities to achieve customer happiness, which is the ultimate indicator of quality services.