Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is currently visiting the UAE as a guest of honour at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

The three-day summit, held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, concludes its activities on Wednesday.

The meeting, held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, discussed the strong ties between the UAE and India and explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in various spheres for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

Also present during the meeting were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (second right), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (third right), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R) and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (far left) during the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday Image Credit: DMO

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and India. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration among global governments in confronting present challenges, shaping the future and meeting aspirations for development and prosperity.

Long-standing partnership

Prime Minister Modi praised the long-standing partnership between India and the UAE across various domains and the common desire of the two countries to boosting international cooperation.

The meeting also discussed the importance of the World Governments Summit in promoting excellence in governance, shaping new visions, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise and facilitating international cooperation that will lead to enhanced government work and a better future.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

World Government Summit

Organised from February 12-14, the three-day mega-event brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.