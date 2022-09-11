Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, witnessed on Sunday the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries to expand their cooperation and joint work in various areas that serve as foundations for development and progress, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.

They also attended the signing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), which aim to seize available opportunities for cooperation and diversify it in various fields.

Signing the partnership agreement, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikola Selakovic, Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Agreements and MoUs signed include:

• An MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Serbian Diplomatic Academy, signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

• An MoU in the field of combatting human trafficking, signed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

• A cooperation agreement in legal and judicial matters across civil and commercial areas, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and Maja Popovic, Serbia’s Minister of Justice.

• An agreement of Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

• An extradition agreement, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

• An agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

• An MoU in cultural fields, signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

• An MoU in the field of cybersecurity, signed by Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

• A cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Serbian Government, signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

Discussions

Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday also discussed with President Vucic various areas of the cooperation between their countries and prospects for enhancing it to advance their mutual interests, in addition to a number of regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern.

The talks took place during a meeting held between the two leaders at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE President welcomed President Vucic and his accompanying delegation, and expressed his hope that the visit will help boost their bilateral relations and expand their cooperation across new horizons to meet the aspirations of their countries and peoples for further progress and prosperity.

The two leaders explored UAE-Serbia cooperation in investment, economic and trade fields, as well as in science, technology, food security, agriculture, renewable energy, space, among others.

Sheikh Mohamed said that UAE-Serbia relations are strong and continuing to grow, highlighting their cooperation, which covers several vital sectors and saw the signing of cooperation agreements today.

For his part, President Vucic expressed his delight at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, as well as his appreciation for the great hospitality show to him.

He then underscored the support that the UAE offers his country, especially during hardships, stressing his country’s eagerness to strengthen their relations by leveraging the many available opportunities.

The two sides welcomed the comprehensive strategic partnership, which the UAE and Serbia announced on Sunday, highlighting its significance in enhancing their cooperation and investments in the various opportunities that both countries offer in various fields, especially as they would help advance their interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

Vucic wrote a message in the visitor’s book, in which he expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE, wishing bilateral relations further progress in light of the strong friendship that the two countries share. He wished continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Meeting attendees

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court; Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and a number of senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the Serbian President’s accompanying delegation, which includes a number of ministers and high-ranking officials.

Reception

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed had received President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Vucic was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which Sheikh Mohamed accompanied him. The ceremony included a performance of the Serbian national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.

Serbian President’s entourage