ABU DHABI: The UAE search and rescue team arrived on Tuesday at Benghazi airport in Libya where flooding resulted in thousands of casualties.
The initiative follows directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to send urgent relief and search and rescue teams to Libya.
The search and rescue team has swung into action immediately after its arrival. The team includes 34 individuals equipped with the necessary machinery and equipment to perform its tasks.
The 34-member team is classified in the “Heavy” category, which is an international licence approved by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) that allows the team to conduct search and rescue operations regionally and internationally in accordance with the requirements, standards and procedures followed in this regard.