Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday met Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Their discussions explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation aimed at advancing the shared vision of both nations to promote progress and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Vietnamese Prime Minister, expressing his hopes that the visit would further expand UAE-Vietnam relations in ways that benefit both countries’ interests.

Also present at the meeting was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The UAE President and Vietnamese Prime Minister Chinh reviewed opportunities to further build on the historical ties between the UAE and Vietnam, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, climate action, renewable energy, and other areas that underpin the sustainable development ambitions of both countries.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. They emphasised both nations’ commitment to promoting peace and stability through diplomatic solutions and peaceful initiatives to address conflicts and disputes in the region and beyond. They stressed that achieving development for nations and their peoples requires a solid foundation of stability, peace, and cooperation.

Increasing trade

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its relations with Vietnam since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, in ways that serve their mutual interests and fulfil their peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

He noted the continuous growth in UAE-Vietnam economic and trade relations, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching $12.12 billion last year, marking a 38.7 percent increase compared to 2022.

Sheikh Mohamed also affirmed the UAE’s commitment, as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner with the ASEAN bloc, to enhancing its economic and trade partnerships with Vietnam, which is the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner among ASEAN countries.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister expressed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE and explore new opportunities for economic and trade partnerships that serve their shared interests and meet their peoples’ aspirations for the future. He also conveyed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

The Prime Minister wrote a message in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and his hopes for continued progress and growth in UAE-Vietnam relations.