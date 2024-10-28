Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish the ‘Energy Council’ to develop comprehensive plans for the future of energy and water in the emirate and boost economic growth by diversifying energy sources.

The Energy Council has full legal capacity to carry out all necessary actions to achieve its objectives, ensuring financial and administrative independence.

Headquartered in Sharjah, the Council will be chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council’s members include Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Chairman of the Petroleum Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Council; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority; and Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Central Finance Department.

The establishment of the Energy Council aligns with Sharjah’s strategic vision to strengthen its energy sector, streamline governance, and promote sustainable development across the emirate.

Objectives

Strategic planning: Develop comprehensive plans for the future of energy and water in the emirate.

Economic growth: Boost economic growth by diversifying energy sources and ensuring they are efficient and sustainable.

Sustainability: Encourage responsible energy consumption and prioritise environmental sustainability.

Energy security: Ensure a reliable and secure supply of energy across the emirate.

Regulation and collaboration: Regulate the roles and responsibilities of energy service providers and foster cooperation among them.

Stakeholder engagement: Strengthen collaboration on energy-related initiatives among key stakeholders.

Scope of work

Natural gas: Exploration, production, import, export, storage, transportation, and distribution of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and related services.

Oil: Production, storage, and transportation of condensate, crude oil, and related services.

Electricity: Generation, import, export, transmission, and distribution of electricity, along with associated services.

Renewable energy: Production of electricity from renewable energy sources or cogeneration, including related services.

Demand management: Initiatives and programmes aimed at managing consumer demand for electricity.

Central cooling: Provision of central cooling services.

Water supply: Production, import, export, storage, transportation, and distribution of water for public use.

Gas storage: Storage solutions for natural gas.

Electricity storage: Development and implementation of electricity storage systems.