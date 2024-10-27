Fujairah: More than 1,000 volunteers from various nationalities gathered at Al Bustan Hall in Fujairah to pack relief aid boxes for families affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign.
Volunteers included students and people from different walks of life, chose to roll up their sleeves, coming together in a heartwarming show of solidarity with the Lebanese people. They managed to collect 100 tonnes of relief materials, including food, medicine and shelter equipment.
The Fujairah drive was managed and supervised by the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and Fujairah Charity Association.
The nationwide aid collection drive was launched in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court.