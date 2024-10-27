The Fujairah drive was managed and supervised by the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and Fujairah Charity Association.

The nationwide aid collection drive was launched in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court.