Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Tuesday at Qasr Al Bahr a delegation from the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi's national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs. The delegation was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office.
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the Office's programmes and initiatives for the wellbeing and welfare of the martyrs' families.
Sheikh Mohamed said, "The responsibility of following up on the affairs of martyrs' families and children, and providing them with all forms support and care will always be on the top of our priorities." He affirmed that he would be in direct contact with them to meet their needs, support and empower them.
In turn, members of the delegation expressed their pride in serving the nation's fallen heroes and their appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's continuous support and care for the martyrs' families and children.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.