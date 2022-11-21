Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday inaugurated the fourth ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“On behalf of my brother, the UAE President, we inaugurated today the new term of the Federal National Council (FNC). The FNC entrenches the approach of consultation agreed by the founding fathers,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.