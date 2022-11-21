FNC1-1669025977302
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressing the Council on Monday Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday inaugurated the fourth ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“On behalf of my brother, the UAE President, we inaugurated today the new term of the Federal National Council (FNC). The FNC entrenches the approach of consultation agreed by the founding fathers,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Vice President wished the FNC members success in performing their duties.

The Council in session Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

“We wish the FNC’s members success in discharging their assignments and enhancing accordance, consultation and cooperation between the state’s all authorities,” Sheikh Mohammed said.