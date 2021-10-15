Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said the UAE is capable of defeating challenges no matter what.
In a latest video of his Flashes of Leadership series, Sheikh Mohammed said that there are challenges emerging everyday but the UAE is capable of overcoming them all.
“If you have a dream for your country, you can achieve it by working hard. This is only the beginning of the journey. We have growing ambitions and a future vision. Everything that is happening is a challenge and we thrive on challenges,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his video shared on his instagram account and Dubai Media Office twitter.
Through the series Flashes of Leadership, Sheikh Mohammed often shares inspirational messages, anecdotes, leadership experiences, and more with the public.