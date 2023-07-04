Dubai: The UAE has unveiled the world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy facility in Warsan, featuring an investment of Dh 4 billion.
The facility was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The Crown Prince took to Twitter to announce the inauguration, stating, “I inaugurated the world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy facility in Warsan featuring an investment of Dh4 billion, a remarkable project that reinforces Dubai’s status as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure.”
Boasting a capacity to generate 220 megawatt-hours of renewable energy, the plant is capable of powering approximately 135,000 residential units. Moreover, it is designed to process an astounding two million tonnes of waste per year without any adverse environmental impact.
Sheikh Hamdan further added in his tweet, “We congratulate the exceptional teams involved in this unique project. We are committed to deploying advanced technologies to build a brighter and more sustainable future.”
The facility not only positions Dubai at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure but also significantly contributes to the UAE’s broader goals of diversification and environmental sustainability. “We are committed to deploying advanced technologies to build a brighter and more sustainable future,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Construction of the landmark project began in 2021, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate’s profile as a global model for sustainable development and consolidate its position as the best city to live and work in.
Covering an area of 400,000 square metres, the project will contribute to Dubai Municipality’s strategic objective of reducing and completely diverting waste from landfills by 2030. Located in Dubai’s Al Warsan area, the first-of-its-kind project will convert 45 per cent of the emirate’s municipal waste into renewable energy once complete.