President El-Sisi welcomed the UAE President and the accompanying UAE delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral relations and opening new opportunities for collaboration that will benefit the peoples of both countries.

The UAE President’s delegation includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.