Dubaii: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video on his Instagram account, showing a glimpse of his life and leadership experiences.
Sheikh Mohammed said: "We have a unique vision to create hope and enhance life, shape a better future, instil happiness and positivity."
In the latest in a series of inspirational videos shared by the UAE Vice-President every Friday, Sheikh Mohammed talked about the UAE team that rivals the world’s best, dedicated to the core and united in purpose.
Through the series Flashes of Leadership, Sheikh Mohammed often shares inspirational messages, anecdotes, leadership experiences and more with the public.