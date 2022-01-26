Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday.
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad spoke about ways to enhance ties between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
They also exchanged views on several Gulf, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and discussed the latest developments with regard to the terrorist attack that targeted civil areas and facilities in the UAE.
King Hamad expressed Bahrain’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia, stressing the Kingdom’s support for the UAE against all threats to its sovereignty, security and stability.
He also reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and its full support of all measures taken by the UAE to counter the Houthi militia’s attacks and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.
Furthermore, King Hamad underscored the support shown by many countries for the UAE in light of the terrorist attack, which evidences the UAE’s stature in the international community. He commended the UAE’s successful efforts, which contributed to the issuance of the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous decision condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack and affirming the UAE’s legal right to defend itself.